Dirty Dublin: More street cleaning promised after complaints over 'filthy' city centre

Business lobby group Dublin Town has said it is working with Dublin City Council to increase the frequency of street washing during the prolonged period of dry weather.

It comes after Councillor Mannix Flynn said the city was looking "filthy and manky" earlier this month as visitors and residents enjoyed the sunshine.

The local authority said it has now made plans for many of the capital’s busiest and well-known streets to be washed twice every week.

These include Capel Street, Moore Street, Liffey Street, Liffey Steet Bridges, Mary Street and Middle Abbey Street.

Talbot Street, Parnell Street, O’Connell Street, North Earl Street and Moore Street are to be cleaned weekly.

Additional monthly deep cleaning will be carried out in Moore Street, Manor Street, Store Street Plaza, James Joyce Street, Foley Street, Dominick Streeet lower, Parnell Street East and Parnell Street West.

Sixty-five other inner city residential areas are to be power washed either, weekly, fortnightly or monthly which include Mary’s Mansions, Frankfurt Cottages and public areas such as Seville Place Bridges and Wolfe Tone Park.

Independent councillor Christy Burke welcomed the move to "improve" the appearance and hygiene of the areas involved.

Dublin Town chief executive Richard Guiney said the business group organises street cleaning every day from 4.00am.

"Our work is in addition to that done by Dublin City Council," he said. "Street staining occurs during prolonged periods of dry weather and is made worse by intense sunshine. Dust and grime sticks to liquids such as ice-cream and soft-drinks and street surfaces can deteriorate very quickly. A street washed at night can look terrible by the following afternoon.

"Dublin Town’s night team has been washing streets each evening and an additional crew has commenced at 4.00am over the past week, however, we are running to stand still once there is intense sunshine. Streets can only be washed at night and in the very early morning before people come into the city.

Mr Guiney added: "The other big issue contributing to street staining is waste bags, particularly if they have oils, grease or food waste in them. We are rolling out the phased introduction of canvass bag holders with waste companies and Dublin City Council from the end of this month."

"This will help with leaks from business waste bags, and bags being burst by vermin and seagulls. We have also lobbied for a change in the bye-laws for a tighter window of waste collections, so bags are on the street for a shorter period.

"We will continue to advocate for such a change, which we believe will help present the city as a more attractive and welcoming location in the evening and will assist with combatting vermin and bag bursts, which add to litter on the street."