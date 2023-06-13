Man suffers skull fractures in street attack

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been left with two skull fractures following an assault in Co Derry.

Police are investigating a report of an attack in the Maple Drive area of Coleraine in the early hours of Sunday.

A man in his 30s was reportedly approached by three males shortly after midnight in Maple Drive, near its junction with the Bushmills Road.

One of the males was said to have struck the man causing him to lose consciousness.

The injured man received hospital treatment for two fractures to his skull, a broken nose and cuts requiring nine stitches.

An investigation is under way and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist with their inquiries, to contact them at Coleraine PSNI station.