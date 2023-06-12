Taoiseach ‘absolutely sure’ he has confidence of parliamentary party

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has said he is “absolutely sure” the vast majority of his parliamentary party has confidence in his leadership, after media reports suggested some members were unhappy with him continuing in the position.

Speaking at the annual National Economic Dialogue at Dublin Castle, Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael has “achieved so much” under his six years of leadership.

“We have full employment for the first time. For only the second time in the history of the State, we have a budget surplus.

“We have high life expectancy because of the improvements in the health service and health outcomes, notwithstanding the problems there.”

He also highlighted falling childcare costs and high levels of educational attainment.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris (Damien Storan/PA)

“I don’t think most of my colleagues have any doubt about how much has been achieved by my party in government.”

Asked by reporters about his position as leader into the next election, Mr Varadkar said: “The next election is ages away. I believe it is an election in which Fine Gael can gain votes and gain seats and if we can do that, we could well be in a position to form another Government.

“But that’s not where my focus is at the moment.

“My focus is on building more houses, in helping middle Ireland with the cost of living, it’s in standing up for farmers in rural Ireland, it’s building safer stronger communities.”

Speaking shortly afterwards at the same event, his Fine Gael colleague and Minister for Further Education Simon Harris said the “talented” parliamentary party is a testament to Mr Varadkar.

Asked if he would like to lead that parliamentary party, Mr Harris said “the issue does not arise”.

Mr Harris, who has been named in reports as a potential successor to Mr Varadkar, rejected the suggestion he was briefing the media against his party leader.

“We’re working very closely together as a Fine Gael team and the priority has to be to focus on delivery, delivery, delivery.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney (Damien Storan/PA)

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney, a Fine Gael TD, said the Irish economy is stronger under Mr Varadkar

“He’s an extraordinarily talented politician.”

Mr Coveney, who ran against Mr Varadkar for the party leadership in 2017, said the Taoiseach is providing “strong leadership at the moment”.

Both ministers declined to comment on whether they would run if Mr Varadkar stood down.

“There is no leadership issue in Fine Gael,” Mr Coveney said.

Mr Harris added: “And there isn’t going to be an issue.”