Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 06:54

Victim shot in foot by masked men in cemetery

Police have appealed for information over the incident.
Victim shot in foot by masked men in cemetery

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A male has been shot in the foot by masked men in Belfast.

The incident occurred shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday at the City Cemetery on the Falls Road.

The PSNI said the victim taken into the cemetery grounds by two masked men and shot once in his foot.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2231 08/06/23.

More in this section

Man arrested by police searching for missing young woman Man arrested by police searching for missing young woman
Radio DJ Nikki Hayes admits money laundering Radio DJ Nikki Hayes admits money laundering
Murderer threatened to slit prison officer’s throat with sharpened metal Murderer threatened to slit prison officer’s throat with sharpened metal
belfastpsnicemeterycity cemetery
Biden, Sunak discussed Northern Ireland in Oval Office meeting

Biden, Sunak discussed Northern Ireland in Oval Office meeting

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more