Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 16:15

Three arrested over gathering linked to loyalist drugs feud

A court hearing earlier this week was told up to 60 men had gathered in an estate in Newtownards.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Three people have been arrested after a crowd of men, including some wearing masks, descended on a home on a Co Down housing estate.

It happened at about 8pm on April 6th in the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards as part of a loyalist drugs feud, police said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

“Three men aged 48, 39 and 31 years old have now been arrested on suspicion of affray and unlawful assembly.

“The men are currently in police custody.

“Inquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.”

Five men appeared in court earlier this week on charges linked to the same incident.

Up to 60 men gathered on the estate and removed a number of South East Antrim UDA banners from gable walls, the court was told.

It came during a time of heightened tensions in the area after a series of attacks on property linked to the feud.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 1361 of April 7th, 2023.

