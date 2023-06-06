Five men charged over drugs gang feud

By Rebecca Black, PA

Five men have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray linked to a feud between rival drugs gangs in the Ards and North Down area.

The men, aged between 35 and 56, were arrested over a suspected unlawful gathering in the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards in Co Down on April 6th.

On Monday night, police said they are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service”.