Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 15:35

Sun shines for bank holiday events around the country

Temperatures have soared to 25 degrees in parts of the country
The sun has been shining across the country, making for ideal conditions for events across the bank holiday weekend.

In Cork, the Ocean to City race returned, with races ranging from 4km to 28km.

Sticking with a sporting theme, Dublin also played host to the annual VHI Women's Mini Marathon, with over 20,000 women and girls taking part.

There was a slower pace in the Phoenix Park, where the annual Bloom festival is taking place. Visitors soaked in the sunshine, enjoying beautiful garden displays and browsing stalls showcasing some of the country's top producers.

And heralding in the summer, two All-Ireland Hurling finals were on the agenda in Thurles, with Clare besting Galway in the Minor final before Cork take on Offaly in the U20 decider.

corkweatherweekendbank holidayphoenix parkthurlessemple stadiumjune bank holidaybloomvhi women's mini marathoncity to ocean race
