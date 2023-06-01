Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 13:00

Taoiseach says he respects Dáil vote on scrapping three-day abortion waiting period

The Taoiseach has said he respects the Dáil vote in favour of removing the three-day waiting period for an early term abortion
Taoiseach says he respects Dáil vote on scrapping three-day abortion waiting period

James Cox

The Taoiseach has said he respects the Dáil vote in favour of removing the three-day waiting period for an early term abortion.

A People Before Profit bill passed its first legislative hurdle last night after the Government allowed a free vote on the issue.

Leo Varadkar concedes it could mean changes to the current abortion laws on a faster timescale than the Government envisioned.

But the Taoiseach said he respects the vote and the bill now goes to the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Mr Varadkar said: "We brought in the legislation under Minister Harris and set up the service, so now it's available.

"I've always said that this shouldn't be a party political issue. It shouldn't be about scoring points or politicians scoring points. It's about women and about children and what's best for them.

"Everyone should be allowed to have their own opinion on this, and that opinion should be respected."

A Government amendment that would have frozen the bill for a year was defeated by 74-59. A number of Government TDs sided with the opposition in the vote.

On the bill, the Government was defeated 67-64 with eight abstentions as 11 Government TDs voted with People Before Profit.

The bill was put forward by People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith.

"This is a great day for the movement for choice and for women's healthcare, but it is only the start,” said Ms Smith.

“Well done to all the people who campaigned for this amazing result. We have to keep the pressure on so that this Bill can become law.

“We can remove the three day waiting period and decriminalise abortion in this country. Women cannot wait anymore for modern reproductive healthcare in Ireland."

More in this section

Over 290 complaints lodged over taxis not accepting card payments Over 290 complaints lodged over taxis not accepting card payments
Nearly half of people changing holiday plans due to cost-of-living crisis, survey finds Nearly half of people changing holiday plans due to cost-of-living crisis, survey finds
Evelyn Cusack retires after 42 years with Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack retires after 42 years with Met Éireann
leo varadkarvaradkartaoiseachpeople before profitabortionalan rusbridgeroireachtas health committee
Council says good weather having impact as Dublin labelled 'filthy and manky'

Council says good weather having impact as Dublin labelled 'filthy and manky'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more