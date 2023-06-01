Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 13:03

Gardaí and Interpol take part in operation targeting human trafficking

A number of premises were inspected as part of a multi-agency approach in Monaghan, Louth and Dublin
Gardaí and Interpol take part in operation targeting human trafficking

Kenneth Fox

A large-multi agency operation involving An Garda Síochána and Interpol was staged last month, targeting human trafficking for sexual exploitation, forced criminality and forced begging.

Gardaí, in addition to international law enforcement agencies, were involved in Operation Global Chain which was staged between May 8th and 12th, coordinated by Inerpol and led by Frontex, the European border agency.

In Ireland, a number of premises were inspected in counties in Monaghan, Louth and Dublin, while monitoring was also carried out at Dublin and Cork airports and Dublin Port where authorities spoke to a number of potential victims of human trafficking.

Gardaí said a number of women were identified as working in the sex industry and were provided with information on the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit and the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit.

Gardaí said efforts to protect victims of human trafficking will continue, adding the force will continue to work closely with Europol on the matter.

gardaidublin airporthuman traffickingirelandinterpolsexual exploitation
