Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 09:43

Galway-based Ex Ordo to create 50 new jobs with €2.8m investment

The investment will be used to enhance the company's scholarly conference platform and strengthen its sales and customer support teams
Muireann Duffy

A Galway-based company has announced it is to create 50 new jobs as part of a $3 million (€2.8 million) investment.

Ex Ordo, a scholarly conference management solutions company, said the jobs will be added over the next three years.

The firm added the funding will be used to enhance their conference platform and strengthen their sales and customer support teams.

Describing scholarly events as the "true social network of academia", the company's chief executive Paul Killoran said the investment will allow Ex Ordo to "accelerate the development of our platform's capabilities, including the development of a powerful open API".

He said it will also help them expand their customer-facing teams in North America.

Chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, which is part of the investment team, Leo Clancy said the agency is "proud to back" Ex Ordo.

"It is creating a world-renowned brand in its specific area of focus and has a clear growth path for the coming years.

"This growth will support the creation of high-quality, rewarding careers in the West of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland looks forward to being with Ex Ordo on this journey," he added.

