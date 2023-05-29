Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 13:21

Grocery inflation slows marginally with shoppers turning to own-brand products

Sales of own-label products grew by 16.3 per cent over the 12-week period of May 14th
Muireann Duffy

Prices of groceries were up 16.5 per cent in the 12-weeks to May 14th, according to the latest figures from Kantar, showing a marginal 0.1 per cent slowing of inflation from the previous month.

While the data revealed shoppers are making more visits to the supermarket, up 12 per cent, customers are reaching for own-label products in an effort to save money.

Own-label products showed growth of 16.3 per cent during the period, compared to an increase of 8.2 per cent in sales of their branded counterparts.

Online sales continue to perform well, up 3.3 per cent year-on-year, however the volume of those sales was down 16.3 per cent compared to last year.

Dunnes Stores held the largest share of the market in the latest period examined, with 23.1 per cent, followed by Tesco on 22.4 per cent.

Supervalu was third with 20.6 per cent, followed by Lidl (13.6 per cent) and Aldi (12.1 per cent).

