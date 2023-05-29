Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 11:14

Cork Airport expands route offerings ahead of summer

A new service to Seville, Spain will commence over the June bank holiday weekend
Cork Airport expands route offerings ahead of summer

Cork Airport will see expanded services across the summer season with the addition of a new route to Seville, Spain and extra flights to the UK's East Midlands.

The new Seville route will be operated by Ryanair, flying twice-weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.

The Andalusian capital represents the 10th Spanish destination from Cork.

One extra flight per week to East Midlands, which serves Leicester, Nottingham and Derby, will also be added from June 6th, bringing the route to three weekly flights.

Speaking about the new route to Seville, Cork Airport's communications manager Barry Holland said: "We know how much our passengers love new destinations to visit and new cities to explore.

"We're confident that this new Seville route will be a popular one with customers from across Munster and beyond."

More in this section

Blanchardstown fire: ‘Terrifying’ blaze destroys several apartments in high-rise Blanchardstown fire: ‘Terrifying’ blaze destroys several apartments in high-rise
Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building
Appeal for new blood donors as service at 'pre Amber' stage Appeal for new blood donors as service at 'pre Amber' stage
travelspaincork airportsevilleeast midlands
Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of police detective

Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of police detective

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more