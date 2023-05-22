Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 13:47

Boy who died in tractor crash tragedy named locally

Kyle Pilbrow (13) died after the tractor he was driving overturned
Boy who died in tractor crash tragedy named locally

The young victim of a tractor crash in the south Mayo at the weekend has been named locally.

Kyle Pilbrow (13) died tragically after the tractor he was driving overturned on a stretch of road at Scarduane near Claremorris on Saturday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 8.15pm. The teenager was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Galway. He was later transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, where he passed away on Sunday.

A technical examination of the crash site was completed on Sunday before the road reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses who were travelling on the L1610 on Saturday evening or any motorists with dash-cam footage to contact them.

The boy was a first-year pupil of the local secondary school, St Coleman's College in Claremorris. Counselling services are being provided to his classmates.

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for information after fatal quad bike accident in Laois Gardaí appeal for information after fatal quad bike accident in Laois
Ryanair records €1.4 billion annual profit as fares rise Ryanair records €1.4 billion annual profit as fares rise
Challenges to €23.5m street light contract admitted to Commercial court Challenges to €23.5m street light contract admitted to Commercial court
mayoteenagerclaremorristractortragedyscarduane
Gardaí following 250 lines of inquiry into murder of Bosnian man in Blanchardstown

Gardaí following 250 lines of inquiry into murder of Bosnian man in Blanchardstown

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more