Boy who died in tractor crash tragedy named locally

The young victim of a tractor crash in the south Mayo at the weekend has been named locally.

Kyle Pilbrow (13) died tragically after the tractor he was driving overturned on a stretch of road at Scarduane near Claremorris on Saturday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 8.15pm. The teenager was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Galway. He was later transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, where he passed away on Sunday.

A technical examination of the crash site was completed on Sunday before the road reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses who were travelling on the L1610 on Saturday evening or any motorists with dash-cam footage to contact them.

The boy was a first-year pupil of the local secondary school, St Coleman's College in Claremorris. Counselling services are being provided to his classmates.