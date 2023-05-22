Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 15:37

Challenges to €23.5m street light contract admitted to Commercial court

It is claimed that in awarding the contract the council failed to comply with a number of EU public procurement regulations
Challenges to €23.5m street light contract admitted to Commercial court

High Court reporters

Two separate challenges to the awarding of a €23.5 million contract to retrofit some 45,000 street lights in the North West to make them more energy efficient have been admitted to the Commercial Court.

A consortium known as Le Chéile, comprising Republic of Ireland-based companies, Enerveo Ireland Ltd, Electric Skyline Ltd and Al Read Electrical Co Ltd, have brought one challenge while the other is brought by White Mountain Quarries Ltd, trading as Breedon, of Co Antrim.

Both have brought separate proceedings against Mayo Co Council which is the lead contracting authority for the work on behalf of seven local authorities in the north-west.

In March 2023, Mayo Co Council notified tenderers that BAM KLS JV was the preferred bidder.

In both proceedings, it is claimed that in awarding the contract the council failed to comply with a number of EU public procurement regulations.

It is claimed, among other things, that the council failed to determine that the BAM tender appeared to be abnormally low. It is also claimed there was a failure to provide reasons, or adequate reasons, for its decision.

Mayo Co Council denies the claims.

On Monday, Eileen Barrington SC, for the council, applied to have the cases admitted to the fast track commercial list.

She said the challengers were consenting or not objecting to admission of the cases to the list. She also said the cases would take four or five days to hear.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald admitted the cases to the list and scheduled them provisionally for hearing, either together on sequentially, in November.

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for information after fatal quad bike accident in Laois Gardaí appeal for information after fatal quad bike accident in Laois
Ryanair records €1.4 billion annual profit as fares rise Ryanair records €1.4 billion annual profit as fares rise
Woman bears 'zero' culpability for stabbing during psychotic episode, court told Woman bears 'zero' culpability for stabbing during psychotic episode, court told
mayo county councilcommercial courteu regulationsbamtenderstreet lightsenerveoelectric skylineal read electricalbreedon
Gardaí following 250 lines of inquiry into murder of Bosnian man in Blanchardstown

Gardaí following 250 lines of inquiry into murder of Bosnian man in Blanchardstown

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more