Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 10:16

Gardaí appeal for information after fatal quad bike accident in Laois

A male teenage youth was removed from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he passed away.
Michael Bolton

Gardaí in Portlaoise are renewing their appeal to the public for information in relation to a fatal incident that occurred in a wooded area near Ballyshaneduff, Ballybrittas, County Laois on Sunday April 9th 2023.

At approximately 1.30pm, a quad bike with two males on board collided with a tree. A male teenage youth was removed from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he passed away.

A second male teenage youth was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore following the incident and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them. Anyone who was in the Ballyshaneduff area on Sunday April 9th 2023 between 1.00pm and 2.00pm, and who may have observed a quad bike travelling in the area, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available to Gardaí. Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Gardaí in Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the

Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

gardailaoisfatal road collisionquad bike
