Boy (13) dies in tractor crash in Mayo

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle traffic collision in County Mayo on Saturday.

Shortly after 8:15pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a tractor overturned on a local road (L1610) at Scarduane near Claremorris.

The driver and sole occupant of the tractor, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital.

The boy was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin where he passed away earlier today, Sunday, 21st May 2023.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.