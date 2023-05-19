Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 11:13

Three arrests made in connection with Navan assault

Gardaí said three male juveniles were arrested in the Navan area on Friday
Three arrests made in connection with Navan assault

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested three male juveniles in connection with an assault on a teenage boy in Navan, Co Meath earlier this week.

The victim was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following the incident on Monday afternoon, where he received treatment for serious facial injuries.

Gardaí confirmed the three boys were arrested in the Navan area earlier on Friday for alleged offences under section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1999.

"All three are currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations in the Meath Region," a statement from gardaí said.

It added gardaí are aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media, asking people to refrain from sharing the footage "out of respect for the victim".

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact Navan Garda station at 046-9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Panda Waste seeks to double capacity at Dublin processing site Panda Waste seeks to double capacity at Dublin processing site
Prosecution of Donegal builder is 'flawed' and 'contaminated', eviction trial hears Prosecution of Donegal builder is 'flawed' and 'contaminated', eviction trial hears
Kayakers went out in unsuitable conditions with inadequate safety equipment, inquiry finds Kayakers went out in unsuitable conditions with inadequate safety equipment, inquiry finds
gardaiassaultmeatharrestsnavan
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more