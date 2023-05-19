Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 06:57

Boston Scientific to create over 400 jobs at Clonmel site

The company has announced an €80 million investment in its facility in Co Tipperary
Muireann Duffy

Boston Scientific has announced it is to create over 400 new jobs over the coming years as part of an €80 million investment in its site in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The investment will increase office and manufacturing space, while also transitioning the site to use over 90 per cent of its energy from renewable sources.

Recruitment is already underway for a number of highly specialised roles in the areas of production, engineering, quality, supply chair and research & development.

The investment comes as the company celebrates the Clonmel site's 25th anniversary.

"Boston Scientific has been steadily growing its footprint in Ireland for the past quarter century," Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

"Ireland is a global leader in the life sciences sector, and the decision by the company to invest again in Clonmel shows real confidence in the talent and infrastructure available."

Boston Scientific's vice-president of operations Conor Russell added: "Our growth in the region has been possible thanks to our talented workforce here in Clonmel.

"Our team has worked to build strong manufacturing and R&D capabilities and also a high-performing and inclusive culture that we are proud to continue to foster."

