Ikea teams up with Tesco to offer order collection points around the country

Muireann Duffy

Homeware giant Ikea has teamed up with Tesco to offer order collection points at locations across the country as part of plans to make shopping easier for customers.

The 'Collect New You' service will begin with three locations – Michelstown, Co Cork, Drogheda, Co Louth, and Naas, Co Kildare – where customers will be able to collect their Ikea orders in the selected Tesco car parks.

The service will be €15 for orders under €200, or free for orders over that amount.

Ikea added a gradual roll-out will see six further locations across Limerick, Galway, Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and Wexford.

The pilot will run for six months, starting from May 15th.

"Collaborating with Tesco to test-and-trial convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across key locations in Ireland is a real source of pride for us," Ikea's Irish market manager Martyn Allan said.

"This partnership acknowledges the dynamic nature of the retail industry and provides an opportunity to bring Ikea closer to a wider audience."