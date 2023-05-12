Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 12:50

Iran says it has released Irish national Bernard Phelan from prison

His family had raised concerns about his deteriorating eyesight and health.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Bernard Phelan, who was detained by Iranian authorities in 2022, has been released on humanitarian grounds, according to Iran’s embassy in Ireland.

The 64-year-old dual Irish/French national spent almost 200 days in a prison in north-east Iran after his arrest in Mashhad in October 2022 while on a trip.

His family claim that he was been charged with “providing information to an enemy country”, which Mr Phelan denies.

Amnesty International had called for Mr Phelan’s immediate release, and raised concerns about the prison sentence he received in February 2023.

 

The human rights group and Mr Phelan’s family had also raised concerns about his deteriorating health, with his relatives saying that he requires daily medication for a number of health conditions.

His family have previously said that his eyesight was deteriorating, as he had an operation on both of his eyes prior to his trip to Iran and has not had any follow-up treatment.

Amnesty International had called on the Iranian authorities to grant him access to adequate healthcare, including all necessary medication and treatment.

His relatives have also stated he had been denied access to a lawyer of his own choosing since arrest.

In a statement, the embassy said: “Constructive diplomatic engagement between Iran and Ireland has resulted in pardoning and releasing of the Irish citizen, Bernard Phelan, on consular and humanitarian grounds.”

iranirishphelanbernard phelan
