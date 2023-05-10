Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 13:40

Michael Fingleton loses appeal bid to halt trial over alleged INBS mismanagement

The three-judge court cleared the way on Wednesday for Mr Fingleton (85) to defend the long-awaited action brought against him by the special liquidators of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), which took control of Irish Nationwide in 2011 after it failed.
Michael Fingleton loses appeal bid to halt trial over alleged INBS mismanagement

High Court Reporters

Former Irish Nationwide Building Society head Michael Fingleton has failed to convince the Court of Appeal that a trial over alleged mismanagement of the collapsed lender should be dismissed or permanently suspended due to severe ill health and the passage of time.

The three-judge court cleared the way on Wednesday for Mr Fingleton (85) to defend the long-awaited action brought against him by the special liquidators of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), which took control of Irish Nationwide in 2011 after it failed.

This is despite the fact Mr Fingleton lacked mental capacity to manage his affairs and the appeal proceedings were reconstituted, so they could be conducted by his wife and son, as his attorneys.

No discharge

The court said Mr Fingleton did not discharge the “very high burden” he faced in the application and did not show there is either a real or serious risk of an unfair trial or unjust result.

He also did not establish there is a “clear, patent injustice in asking him to defend the proceedings”, said Ms Justice Caroline Costello, Mr Justice Robert Haughton and Mr Justice Donald Binchy in a co-authored judgment.

The IBRC sued Mr Fingleton in 2012 for alleged negligent mismanagement of the building society. It was initially claiming for damages of €6 billion– the sum lost by the building society after the 2008 property crash.

During the appeal hearing in December, counsel for the liquidators of IBRC, which went into liquidation in 2013, confirmed they would be limiting their claim to damages arising from five series of loans, the judge said.

Revised claim

The appropriate value of the claim was now for about €290 million, relating to certain loans issued in Ireland and England from 2006 to 2009, the court was told. 

This “very significant change” leaves a case alleging negligence and/or breach of a director's duty to exercise due skill, care and diligence in authorising and advancing these specified loans over the three-year period, the judges said.

It no longer spans Mr Fingleton’s tenure leading Irish Nationwide from 1971 to 2009, during which he was managing director and then chief executive.

It follows then, that no prejudice can arise from Mr Fingleton’s inability to address these issues, as they are no longer being pursued, the court said.

Mr Fingleton’s son had further pleaded prejudice would occur in meeting this narrower claim.

The judges noted Mr Fingleton’s son has been assisting his father with the trial case since 2013. He did not claim in court that prejudice would arise as a result of a potential loss of documents or witnesses due to the passage of time. 

Much of the evidence to be presented in defence at the trial will not depend on Mr Fingleton’s personal evidence “even if he were well and in a position to give evidence on his own behalf”, the court ruled.

This is apparent from the nature of his pleaded defence and the now limited nature of the claim being pursued, it said.

Many of the facts can be independently established without the need for evidence from Mr Fingleton, the judges added.

The IBRC accepted there is a “significant litigation disadvantage” to Mr Fingleton as a result of his inability to give legal instructions and assist in preparing his defence, but “this in and of itself is not determinative”, the judges said.

Mr Fingleton had appealed against the High Court’s rejection of attempt to stop the trial going ahead on grounds of his ill health. The former INBS chief executive appealed against the High Court’s May 2021 rejection of his bid to halt the trial.

The Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal.

More in this section

Mum with brain cancer wracked with guilt over children's future Mum with brain cancer wracked with guilt over children's future
Distressing for man with dementia to learn 'over and over' that leg was amputated, court told Distressing for man with dementia to learn 'over and over' that leg was amputated, court told
Blindingly obvious to put windfall taxes into long-term fund, says McGrath Blindingly obvious to put windfall taxes into long-term fund, says McGrath
high courtcourt of appealmichael fingletonirish nationwide building societynegligent mismanagement
Irish mortgage rates reach highest level since at least 2017 after sharp rise

Irish mortgage rates reach highest level since at least 2017 after sharp rise

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more