Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 10:41

Penneys' Dundrum expansion to open next month

The larger store in Dundrum Town Centre will open on Thursday, June 22nd
Muireann Duffy

Penneys' new, larger store in Dublin's Dundrum Town Centre is set to open next month following a €14.8 million investment.

The relocated store will open on Thursday, June 22nd, becoming the third-largest Penneys in Ireland.

The expansion will see the fashion retailer move to units vacated by House of Fraser, spanning 60,000 sq. ft over two floors, increasing the Dundrum store's size by 64 per cent.

As part of the expansion, Penneys are continuing recruitment for retail roles at the new Dundrum store.

"The store is nearly ready and looking incredible," Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland head Damien O'Neill said.

"We are confident our customers are going to love our new space and as it’s twice the size of our current store, we are excited to offer a much wider selection of products across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and homewares, including some great new services.

"We are committed to providing the best in-store experience to our customers in Ireland and are proud to continue investing in Irish retail."

shoppingfashiondundrum town centredundrumprimarkpenneys
