Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 16:10

Prison officer stabbed by inmate in Dublin

The incident occurred while the prisoner was being escorted to a location outside of Mountjoy Prison
Cillian Sherlock, PA

A prison officer is understood to be receiving treatment after being stabbed in the face during an inmate’s attempted escape in Dublin.

The incident occurred while the prisoner was being escorted to a location outside of Mountjoy Prison.

The Irish Prison Service said it is “aware of an incident that occurred on an escort from Mountjoy Prison this morning”.

It added that the matter had been referred to gardai and said it could not comment further.

It is understood that the officer re-apprehended the inmate with other colleagues and returned them to Mountjoy.

The officer is receiving medical treatment for the injury.

