Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 13:58

Heroin and cocaine worth over €230,000 seized in Portlaoise

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara by the Laois Drugs Unit
Heroin and cocaine worth over €230,000 seized in Portlaoise

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have seized over €230,000 of suspected heroin and cocaine during a number of searches in Portlaoise, Co Laois following an operation on Wednesday and Thursday.

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara by the Laois Drugs Unit.

On Wednesday, a man in his 30s was stopped and searched on Mountmellick Road and was found in possession of €3,920 worth of heroin. He was arrested and detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

On the same day, a search of a residence in Portlaoise led to the discovery and seizure of €15,680 wroth of heroin and €880 of cocaine. A woman, aged in her late teens, has since been arrested and detained at a Garda station in the Midlands under the provisions of section two of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

On Thursday, follow-up searches were conducted at two further residences in Portlaoise, aided by the Garda Dog Unit, where approximately 1.5kg of suspected heroin, with a value of €210,000, was seized.

The drugs seized, totalling almost €230,000 of heroin and €880 of cocaine, will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The arrested man has since been charged and appeared before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday. The arrested woman has since been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court.

More in this section

'No conspiracy' behind new hate speech laws, says Harris 'No conspiracy' behind new hate speech laws, says Harris
Limerick firm ordered to pay over €100,000 for mass unfair dismissal of delivery drivers Limerick firm ordered to pay over €100,000 for mass unfair dismissal of delivery drivers
Journalists at BBC Northern Ireland vote to strike over Radio Foyle cutbacks Journalists at BBC Northern Ireland vote to strike over Radio Foyle cutbacks
gardaiportlaoisecocainelaoisdrugsheroinopertion tara
Late Late Show new host: Who is still in the running to replace Ryan Tubridy?

Late Late Show new host: Who is still in the running to replace Ryan Tubridy?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more