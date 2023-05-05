Survey shows almost half of Irish people will follow royal coronation

Michael Bolton

A survey has shown that 48 per cent of Irish adults say they are interested in King Charles’s coronation this weekend.

The survey, carried out by Lottoland, showed the interest levels of Irish people ahead of the coronation, which is set to take place on Saturday.

However, when it comes to the royal couples, Charles and his wife Camilla are only the third most popular couple among Irish people with 20 per cent support.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got 29 per cent support among those surveyed, with William and Kate receiving 51 per cent.

Saturday's events will be most followed in Leinster, with 51 per cent of people in the province interested. Dublin was the county least interested in the coronation, with 45 per cent of people set to watch the events.

When it comes to the Ireland's interest levels in British royalty, 64 per cent of people said are either really interested or have a slight interest in the gossip and rows surrounding the royals.

Lottoland’s VP of corporate affairs Laura Pearson said: "Who knew that the royal family had such a strong Irish following – we were especially surprised at the popularity of the prodigal couple Prince Harry and Princess Meghan amongst Dubliners and particularly the younger population here.

"We know that many will be watching events in London with interest this weekend so here’s hoping everyone in the Royal Windsor family gets along on the big day!"

Research was conducted through an online survey across a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults.