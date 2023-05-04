Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 14:54

Caitríona Perry to leave RTÉ for BBC role in Washington

The Six One News presenter confirmed she will be leaving RTÉ 'in the coming weeks'
Caitríona Perry to leave RTÉ for BBC role in Washington

Muireann Duffy

RTÉ Six One News presenter Caitríona Perry has announced she is to leave the broadcaster to take a new role with the BBC.

Announcing the news in a statement on Twitter, Ms Perry confirmed she will be returning to the US for her new role as BBC News chief presenter, having previously spent time there as RTÉ's Washington correspondent.

She said she will be finishing up with RTÉ "in the coming weeks", adding: "It was a tough decision to walk away from RTÉ. It is an institution in Irish life, but I have been offered an incredible opportunity."

In the statement, Ms Perry thanked RTÉ and her colleagues, particularly her Six One News co-presenter David McCullagh, in addition to RTÉ's audiences.

In a statement, RTÉ's managing director of news & current affairs Deirdre McCarthy said Ms Perry has been a "hugely valued member of the RTÉ News team for over 15 years, as a journalist, a colleague and a friend".

"While we will miss her presenting RTÉ's flagship Six One News, we are so delighted for her to take up this huge international opportunity. We are very proud to see such a talented Irish journalist go on to succeed on a global news stage," Ms McCarthy added.

RTÉ added a new Six One News co-presenter will be announced "very shortly".

More in this section

More than 3,400 hectares damaged as record number of wildfires in Ireland last year More than 3,400 hectares damaged as record number of wildfires in Ireland last year
Man arrested over investigation into bogus tradesmen in Dublin Man arrested over investigation into bogus tradesmen in Dublin
PSNI facing ‘potentially impossible’ financial situation, warns chief constable PSNI facing ‘potentially impossible’ financial situation, warns chief constable
usbbcrtewashington dccaitriona perry
Man who punched garda at 3Arena gig gets suspended sentence

Man who punched garda at 3Arena gig gets suspended sentence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more