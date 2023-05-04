Caitríona Perry to leave RTÉ for BBC role in Washington

Muireann Duffy

RTÉ Six One News presenter Caitríona Perry has announced she is to leave the broadcaster to take a new role with the BBC.

Announcing the news in a statement on Twitter, Ms Perry confirmed she will be returning to the US for her new role as BBC News chief presenter, having previously spent time there as RTÉ's Washington correspondent.

She said she will be finishing up with RTÉ "in the coming weeks", adding: "It was a tough decision to walk away from RTÉ. It is an institution in Irish life, but I have been offered an incredible opportunity."

In the statement, Ms Perry thanked RTÉ and her colleagues, particularly her Six One News co-presenter David McCullagh, in addition to RTÉ's audiences.

In a statement, RTÉ's managing director of news & current affairs Deirdre McCarthy said Ms Perry has been a "hugely valued member of the RTÉ News team for over 15 years, as a journalist, a colleague and a friend".

We’re pleased to announce that Caitríona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) will be joining the BBC News channel as a Chief Presenter, based in Washington D.C.



Welcome to the team Caitríona!



Read more: https://t.co/hOh0EFgLRp pic.twitter.com/svJrNxWSLF — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) May 4, 2023

"While we will miss her presenting RTÉ's flagship Six One News, we are so delighted for her to take up this huge international opportunity. We are very proud to see such a talented Irish journalist go on to succeed on a global news stage," Ms McCarthy added.

RTÉ added a new Six One News co-presenter will be announced "very shortly".