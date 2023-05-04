Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 15:37

INMO to ballot members for strike action over staffing levels

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation held their annual delegate conference on Thursday
INMO to ballot members for strike action over staffing levels

Muireann Duffy

A motion has been passed at the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's (INMO's) annual delegate conference mandating the group's executive council to commence a ballot of members for strike action.

The INMO said the ballot is in response to the lack of progress on safe staffing levels.

If members vote in favour, industrial action will be staged in mid-September, with the Government once again being called to engage with the INMO over the issue.

"Nurses and midwives have waited long enough for legislated safe nurse and midwife staffing," INMO member Sarah Meagher, who is an Emergency Department nurse, said.

"We need to ensure at each healthcare facility has safe and effective staffing in place so we can provide the excellent safe care that we have been trained to provide.

"Staff are leaving because they cannot face working in locations with inappropriate staffing, in unsafe environments," Ms Meagher added.

More in this section

More than 3,400 hectares damaged as record number of wildfires in Ireland last year More than 3,400 hectares damaged as record number of wildfires in Ireland last year
Man arrested over investigation into bogus tradesmen in Dublin Man arrested over investigation into bogus tradesmen in Dublin
PSNI facing ‘potentially impossible’ financial situation, warns chief constable PSNI facing ‘potentially impossible’ financial situation, warns chief constable
healthinmohospitalsirish nurses and midwives organisationstrikeindustrial actionmidwivesnursesballotstaffing
Man who punched garda at 3Arena gig gets suspended sentence

Man who punched garda at 3Arena gig gets suspended sentence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more