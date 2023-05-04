Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 08:22

850 nursing posts to be created in Irish hospitals this year

The plans are being unveiled by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today, in an effort to alleviate the overcrowding crisis.
Michael Bolton

A new €25 million investment will see over 850 new nursing posts created in Irish hospitals this year.

The plans are being unveiled by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today, in an effort to alleviate the overcrowding crisis.

The Irish Nurses' and Midwives' Organisation (INMO) is holding its annual conference this week, and has repeatedly warned of the danger it poses to both patients and staff.

A survey published by the INMO has shown the increasing pressure nurses have been put under due to understaffing and the effect this has had.

The union published the results at their annual delegate conference on Wednesday, adding that 89 per cent of respondents said they felt at least somewhat burnt out due to their work.

Two thirds of respondents said inadequate staffing levels are often or always putting patient safety at risk, while 85 per cent said current staffing levels cannot meet the demands of their workload.

Mr Donnelly says he wants to build on the record recruitment in the last three years - but Labour's Health Spokesperson, Duncan Smith isn't convinced.

"This Government and indeed this minister have a track record of announcing funding for additional staff, or additional resources, but never actually meet their targets.

"So whilst we would love to see many more nurses hired into our health service and ensure they have safe workplaces, there is very little faith that the minister actually has a plan to follow through and deliver this.

inmodepartment of healthstephen donnellyhospitalsduncan smithnurses
