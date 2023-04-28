Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 21:05

Man (20s) dies in drowning accident in Waterford

A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Waterford
James Cox

A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Waterford.

He was with a number of people who got into difficulty in the sea at Whiting Bay in Ardmore at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services responded, and the Coast Guard rescued three people from the water - the other two left safely.

However, one of the men taken from the water, the man in his early 20s was pronounced dead after being brought by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

gardaiwaterfordemergency servicescoast guardardmoreswimming accidentwhiting bay
