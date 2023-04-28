Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 10:22

Man to appear in court over seizure of drugs worth over €413,000

A man in his 40s was arrested and has since been charged.
Kenneth Fox

Revenue officers seized over €413,000 worth of the drugs in Athy on Thursday.

272 packets of edible jellies and 20 kilograms of herbal cannabis were seized by officers.

He is due to appear before Dublin District Court on Friday.

kildare drug seizure athy ireland revenue officers
