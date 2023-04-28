Man to appear in court over seizure of drugs worth over €413,000

Kenneth Fox
Revenue officers seized over €413,000 worth of the drugs in Athy on Thursday.
272 packets of edible jellies and 20 kilograms of herbal cannabis were seized by officers.
A man in his 40s was arrested and has since been charged.
He is due to appear before Dublin District Court on Friday.
Over €400,000 of cannabis was seized yesterday in Kildare during an operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/5pMhONMkN8
— Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 28, 2023