Family in Mayo face eviction after 15 years in house

A Burmese family who have lived in a Castlebar house for more than 15 years, are about to be evicted this week.

The six people, two of whom are said to be elderly, were initially brought to Ireland by the Department of Justice as refugees in 2007. They are members of the minority Karen community, which according to the UNHCR have suffered persecution for decades by authorities in Myanmar (formerly Burma).

Independent Cllr Michael Kilcoyne told the Western People the family had nowhere to go and are facing the prospect of becoming homeless over the coming days.

The family had been staying in the residence under the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) - a social housing support for those assessed as having a long-term housing need.

Under the terms of the scheme, the house was supplied by Mayo County Council who were leasing the house from the landlord and the family then paid their rent to the local authority.

“The big advantage of that was that if the landlord decided he was taking back the house the council had to find them another house,” Cllr Kilcoyne said.

Landlord

It is understood the landlord notified Mayo County Council last September that he was considering selling the house at Chestnut Grove and he wanted it back as home improvements were necessary.

Cllr Kilcoyne said the voucher, which covers bed and breakfast, can only be used once a person has accommodation secured and a roof over their head and is otherwise worthless.

“The council are saying they have no accommodation for them and they have no emergency accommodation but here is a voucher to go and get accommodation,” he said.

“But you cannot sleep on a voucher and they have nowhere to go. They could be on The Mall or outside. These are very mild people and never caused a day’s bother,” Cllr Kilcoyne added.

Gerard Mulherin, a development officer with Mayo North East LEADER Partnership knows the family personally having previously worked as an integration officer.

He said they told him they have no issue with the landlord.

“He informed the family last September that he would be taking the house back as he was considering selling it. He also informed the council around that time,” said Mr Mulherin.

Mr Mulherin, who stated he does not want to apportion blame and wants to highlight the situation, said when the RAS section in the council claimed it was unable to find a new house for the family.

Rent privately

“They suggested the family of six try and rent privately. The council with all its resources are unable to find a property, yet they expect this vulnerable family to be able to do so,” Mr Mulherin stated.

The development officer said the family contacted an estate agent about a house for rent but to date have heard nothing back.

“The family were referred by RAS to the emergency accommodation section of the Castlebar Municipal District where they were told there is no accommodation available,” Mr Mulherin said. “They will however be issued with accommodation vouchers, but all the participating hotels and B&Bs are full to capacity,” he added.

Mr Mulherin stated that if the family arrived in Ireland and claimed asylum today, they probably would have a better chance of getting accommodation.

“The Integration section of the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth which is responsible for housing our International Protect applicants enjoys a degree of flexibility for sourcing accommodation which the council lacks,” he said.

“How can one organ of the state have the ability to rent hotels, hostels, and holiday homes to meet the housing demands of their target group whereas the county council does not?,” Mr Mulherin added.

“Surely the county council should also be given the flexibility and the budget to address the accommodation needs in their municipal districts,” he concluded.

Mayo County Council told the Western People they do not comment on individual cases.

A spokesman told the paper: “When an individual or family present as homeless, rough sleeping or are at risk of becoming homeless in Castlebar they need to present to the local Municipal District office.

“If someone requires assistance outside the hours of 9am and 5pm then they should present to the local Garda Station.”