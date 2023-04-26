Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 07:33

Protesters marching to Leinster House over future of rural communities

Macra na Feirme will protest outside the Dáil on Wednesday, calling for Government action on the future of rural and farming communities
Muireann Duffy

The provision of housing, healthcare and public transports are some of the wider concerns being raised by farming group Macra na Feirme, whose members are set to protest outside the Dáil on Wednesday.

The group's 'Steps for our Future' march set out from Athy, Co Kildare on Tuesday evening, travelling 14 hours through the night. Protesters are expected to make their way to Leinster House around lunchtime, urging action from politicians over the future of rural and farming communities.

"Over the past two years, we have put forward continuous constructive proposals around forming the future that rural young people want in Ireland," Macra na Feirme president John Keane said.

"Sadly, the Government have failed to engage proactively on many of these proposals."

The group has highlighted eight key areas where they feel action is needed from the Government, including access to affordable housing, criticising current "cumbersome housing planning guidelines".

Macra na Feirme has also raised concern about "disjointed and sparse" healthcare services and the lack of public transport in rural areas, in addition to an absence of planning for the future of rural communities "informed by rural people".

The group is also calling for engagement from the Government over a farming succession scheme, and discussions surrounding the imposition of quotas on young farmers availing of grant aid.

"We are the future of our rural communities, we want to remain in rural Ireland," Mr Keane said.

"What we want now is the Government to support youth in rural Ireland," he added.

