James Cox

Five people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a criminal gang impersonating gardaí.

Six searches were carried out in three counties across the Dublin and Eastern regions this morning.

During the course of the searches, gardaí also seized €3,000 in cash, five vehicles, and three Rolex watches.

Four men - aged between their 30s and 60s - and one woman in her 50s were arrested.

The investigation - based in Kilkenny Garda Station - is continuing.