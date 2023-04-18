Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 11:15

Three people arrested after €406,000 of heroin and cocaine seized in Dublin

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara by the Finglas Drugs Unit supported by the Finglas Detective Unit, Finglas Community Policing, Finglas Regular Unit and local Scenes of Crime Units.
Three people arrested after €406,000 of heroin and cocaine seized in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí seized approximately €406,000 of suspected heroin and cocaine during a number of searches in Finglas and Lucan in Dublin on Monday 17th April 2023 as part of an operation aimed at tackling and disrupting the criminal activities of a West Finglas based organised crime group. 

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara by the Finglas Drugs Unit supported by the Finglas Detective Unit, Finglas Community Policing, Finglas Regular Unit and local Scenes of Crime Units.

At approximately 2:55pm, a search of a vehicle was conducted on the Newcastle Road in Lucan, County Dublin.

During the course of this search, approximately €84,000 of suspected cocaine and €60,000 of suspected heroin was located and seized.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a Dublin Garda Station where she was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Follow-up searches were later conducted at three locations in Finglas, Dublin 11, where approximately €149,000 of suspected heroin and €113,000 of suspected cocaine were seized, in addition to €10,000 and £2,000 Sterling.

Two men (aged in their 30s and 60s) were arrested and detained at Garda Stations in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, respectively.

The drugs seized totaling €406,000 (€209,000 heroin and €197,000 cocaine) will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

More in this section

Simeon Burke spared jail and fined €300 over public order breach at Four Courts Simeon Burke spared jail and fined €300 over public order breach at Four Courts
Mary Lou McDonald rejects allegations she used Hutch family for money and votes Mary Lou McDonald rejects allegations she used Hutch family for money and votes
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
dublingardaifinglascocaineheroinlucandrugs seizure
What the regional papers say: Craig Breen remembered; Mayo hopes for 'Biden bonanza'

What the regional papers say: Craig Breen remembered; Mayo hopes for 'Biden bonanza'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more