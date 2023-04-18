Three people arrested after €406,000 of heroin and cocaine seized in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí seized approximately €406,000 of suspected heroin and cocaine during a number of searches in Finglas and Lucan in Dublin on Monday 17th April 2023 as part of an operation aimed at tackling and disrupting the criminal activities of a West Finglas based organised crime group.

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara by the Finglas Drugs Unit supported by the Finglas Detective Unit, Finglas Community Policing, Finglas Regular Unit and local Scenes of Crime Units.

At approximately 2:55pm, a search of a vehicle was conducted on the Newcastle Road in Lucan, County Dublin.

During the course of this search, approximately €84,000 of suspected cocaine and €60,000 of suspected heroin was located and seized.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a Dublin Garda Station where she was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Follow-up searches were later conducted at three locations in Finglas, Dublin 11, where approximately €149,000 of suspected heroin and €113,000 of suspected cocaine were seized, in addition to €10,000 and £2,000 Sterling.

Two men (aged in their 30s and 60s) were arrested and detained at Garda Stations in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, respectively.

The drugs seized totaling €406,000 (€209,000 heroin and €197,000 cocaine) will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.