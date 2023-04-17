Coalition at odds over facial recognition technology for gardaí

James Cox

Coalition leaders appear to be at odds when it comes to facial recognition technology for gardaí.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris wants to include the technology in an amendment currently going through the legislative process.

However, the Green Party argue a standalone law on the software is needed as it is too complex to be dealt with in an amendment.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has sided with Minister Harris on the issue.

Mr Martin said: "I do understand concerns that people have, but I favour the use of facial recognition in very selected, specific circumstances."

Speaking at a Fianna Fáil commemoration in Arbour Hill cemetery, Mr Martin was asked about proposals for facial recognition technology.

"I would be personally OK with that.

“Once the adequate safeguards are put in place, I do believe it’s moving in the right direction."

Fianna Fáil TD and chair of the Justice Committee, James Lawless, has said the jury still out on how this technology might come to pass.

Mr Lawless told Newstalk: "I'm looking forward to engaging with Minister Harris, hopefully in the coming week, when I see exactly what is on the table and what's being proposed.

"If they are limited in scope... if they are very narrow and retrospective, I think there may be a way to do this by amendment, anything larger should go through the full process."

Speaking last week, Green Party Minister of State Ossian Smyth defended his party’s opposition to the addition of facial recognition technology to the legislation current going through the Oireachtas.

“I absolutely agree with the Garda Commissioner that it is very useful technology. We want the gardaí to have any technology that's needed to investigate serious crimes. So there's no real dispute there. What we've said is that we don't think it should be included in the body cam legislation, which is halfway through its process, that we think that it should be properly debated and that should go to the Justice committee.

"And in fact, the chair of the justice Committee, James Lawless agrees with us, and said that he feels that we should have a proper discussion about the whole of that technology, that facial recognition.”