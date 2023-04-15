Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 20:39

Police vehicle attacked in Derry by suspected petrol bomb

The incident happened in the Shearwater Way area of Derry at around 10am on Saturday as officers attended a reported incident.
By David Young, PA

A suspected petrol bomb has been thrown at a police vehicle in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Shearwater Way area of Derry at around 10am on Saturday as officers attended a reported incident.

The PSNI said the vehicle then came under attack.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man described as being of slim build, and was dressed all in black, approached the back of the patrol car and ran towards the driver’s door before throwing an object at the driver’s side window.

“He then made off on foot. No damage was caused to the vehicle, however, what happened could have resulted in serious injuries to the officers in attendance or members of the public.

“It was a terrifying ordeal for the officers involved, completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

“We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice before doing so.”

Police appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

