Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 10:49

Ireland's household recycling rate among the most improved in Europe

Slovakia had the biggest increase in Europe since 2012 with an 265 per cent increase in the last decade, with a recycling rate of 48.8 per cent.
Michael Bolton

Research has shown that Ireland's household recycling rate is among the most improved compared to other European countries.

New research carried out by rubbish removal company Clear it Waste analysed the statistics of European countries from 2012 to 2021, with Ireland having the 19th biggest increase at 12 per cent, leaving Ireland with a 40. 8 per cent recycling rate among households.

Poland were second with a 236 per cent increase, giving them a recycling rate of 40.3 per cent, while Latvia's 202 per cent increase gives them a recycling rate of 44 per cent.

Romania is the country with the worst recycling rate in Europe, with only 11.3 per cent of their rubbish recycled, a 24 per cent decrease since 2011.

Despite having a strong percentage of their rubbish recycled a decade ago, Denmark and Sweden saw a decline in the amount of rubbish they recycle. Denmark saw a decrease of 19 per cent, with Sweden experiencing a decline of 16 per cent.

