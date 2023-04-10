Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 15:23

Police attacked with petrol bombs at march in Derry

Police said there had been no reports of injuries so far
Police attacked with petrol bombs at march in Derry

Jonathan McCambridge and Rebecca Black, PA

Police in the North have appealed for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs during a dissident republican march in Derry.

A number of missiles were hurled by young people at a PSNI Land Rover which was monitoring the parade in the Creggan area of the city on Monday afternoon.

Derry Easter Commemoration parade
Members of the colour party listen to a speaker during a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Derry on Easter Monday. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA. 

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

“We would appeal for calm.”

The parade, which travelled to the City Cemetery, was led by a number of people in paramilitary-style dress.

Last week senior police warned of the potential of disorder at the event.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the force has received “strong” intelligence that dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers on the bank holiday.

Police had increased security measures in response to the un-notified parade.

Political representatives have condemned the violence.

Tweeting in response to images of young people throwing petrol bombs, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: “Absolute wasters. Sent out to riot by men sitting in pubs acting the big lads.”

Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong tweeted: “Disgraceful. The actions of some who want to drag NI back to dark days is abhorrent.”

More in this section

Gardaí lost more than 235,000 days to illness in 2022 Gardaí lost more than 235,000 days to illness in 2022
Emergency declared at Dublin Airport after problem with Ryanair flight Emergency declared at Dublin Airport after problem with Ryanair flight
Varadkar dismisses Fine Gael plunge in poll amid Sinn Féin surge Varadkar dismisses Fine Gael plunge in poll amid Sinn Féin surge
northern irelandpsnidissident republicancregganparadecity cemeteryeaster parade
Gardaí inspect Louth GAA grounds ahead of Biden arrival

Gardaí inspect Louth GAA grounds ahead of Biden arrival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more