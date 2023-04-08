Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 08:09

PSNI charge man with murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick

The 26-year-old victim was found at a home on Dock Road in Limerick on Tuesday.
PSNI charge man with murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick

By Alana Calvert, PA

Police in the North have charged a 26-year-old man with the murder of Geila Ibram from Romania.

The 26-year-old victim was found at a home on Dock Road in Limerick on Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday night, detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, who are assisting An Garda Síochána with the murder investigation, said a 26-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Ms Ibram was formally identified by her family on Friday at the morgue in University Hospital Limerick.

In a statement, gardaí said investigators have also now completed technical examinations of two separate scenes connected to the murder.

The exterior of the Garda Station on O’Connell Street in Dublin
The PSNI are assisting An Garda Síochána with the murder investigation. Photo: Cillian Sherlock/PA

Both gardaí and PSNI continue to appeal for information that can assist with the investigation.

Those with information can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Sons of John Hume and David Trimble speak of fathers’ sacrifices for peace deal Sons of John Hume and David Trimble speak of fathers’ sacrifices for peace deal
Dublin ceremony gives voice to Troubles victims as names read aloud Dublin ceremony gives voice to Troubles victims as names read aloud
Stormont political vacuum not to blame for increased terror threat – Donaldson Stormont political vacuum not to blame for increased terror threat – Donaldson
gardanorthern irelandlimerickgarda síochánapsniirishgarda confidentialbelfast magistrates' courtdock roadgeila ibramserious crime branch
Cork assault victim who died one month after attack named

Cork assault victim who died one month after attack named

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more