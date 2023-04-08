PSNI charge man with murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick

By Alana Calvert, PA

Police in the North have charged a 26-year-old man with the murder of Geila Ibram from Romania.

The 26-year-old victim was found at a home on Dock Road in Limerick on Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday night, detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, who are assisting An Garda Síochána with the murder investigation, said a 26-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Ms Ibram was formally identified by her family on Friday at the morgue in University Hospital Limerick.

In a statement, gardaí said investigators have also now completed technical examinations of two separate scenes connected to the murder.

The PSNI are assisting An Garda Síochána with the murder investigation. Photo: Cillian Sherlock/PA

Both gardaí and PSNI continue to appeal for information that can assist with the investigation.

Those with information can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.