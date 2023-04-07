Tusla secures order to place troubled and at-risk teenager in secure care unit

Aodhan O'Faolain

The Child and Family Agency (CFA) - Tusla - has secured High Court orders allowing it to place a highly vulnerable teenage girl who has engaged in behaviour placing her life at risk in a secure care facility.

The court made the orders after being informed by counsel for the CFA Paul Gunning Bl that the 17-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been the subject of several previous care orders, has a history of absconding from her placements, and has been consuming drugs and alcohol.

It is also feared the "highly vulnerable girl" is being "sexually exploited by older men," and has been posting inappropriate material about herself on social media, counsel added.

Several non-secure placements she was placed in had broken down, counsel said.

After absconding, the girl either returned to the facilities in which she was placed by the CFA herself, or was returned by members of gardaí after she came to their attention.

Her most recent temporary care arrangement, which was not suitable for her needs, had effectively come to an end, counsel added.

Counsel said the girl's situation was such that fears have been expressed with professionals trying to help her, not just for her health and well-being, but also because her life may be in danger.

Mr Gunning said the girl had been approved for a place in a secure specialist unit some months ago, but there had been a delay due to the lack of a suitable place.

A separate High Court challenge over the failure to provide her with the place following her approval is due to be heard later this month, counsel said.

The application came before Mr Justice Siobhan Stack, who, on an ex-parte basis, granted the CFA various orders allowing it to place the girl at a secure unit for troubled teens, where the girl can get the supports and treatment she requires.

The court's orders allow gardaí to bring the teen to the special care facility, and to return her should she abscond again.

The matter will return before the court later this month.