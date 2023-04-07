Cork based Apple Operations make daily pre-tax profits of €189.87m

Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at the main Irish subsidiary of iPhone maker, Apple last year increased by 2pc to $69.3 billion (€63.4 billion).

The pre-tax profits recorded by the Cork based Apple Operations International Ltd and subsidiaries equate to daily pre-tax profits of €173.17 million for the 12 months to the end of September 24th 2022.

The business recorded the increase in pre-tax profit as revenues rose by €10.7.billion or 5.5 per cent from $211.05 billion to €193.37 billion for the 12-month period.

AOI is registered at the company’s Holyhill campus in Cork and covers most of Apple’s non-US subsidiaries.

The company acts as a holding company for a number of Apple subsidiaries. It manufactures and develops everything from the company’s iPhone and iPad products to Mac computers.

The directors state that the group has international operations with sales outside Ireland representing a majority of the group's net sales.

The new consolidated accounts show that the business last year paid dividends of $18.96 billion to Apple Inc and this was down on the $23.17 billion dividend payout in 2021. The accounts state that the dividends are fully subject to US tax.

AOI incurred a corporation tax charge of €10.078 billion last year across a number of countries where Apple operates, and that figure excludes US-based taxes. The figure was down marginally on the €10.6 billion tax charge for 2021.

The firm paid corporation tax of €7.1 billion and adding deferred tax for reasons, the tax bill rose to $11.08 billion.

The accounts don’t disclose corporate tax paid in Ireland but state that a 12.5 per cent corporate tax charge would have resulted in corporation taxes of $8.66bn.

The filing does not say where the tax was paid, but the greatest share is likely to have been paid here, where the company is based.

Underlining the importance of Apple’s operation to the State’s corporation tax take, the State last year received total corporation tax receipts of €22.6 billion, 48 per cent or €7.3 billion ahead of the previous year's total.

The accounts refer to the Apple and Irish Government's successful appeals against the European Commission decision six years ago that the iPhone maker owed Revenue €13.1bn in back taxes, plus interest of €1.2 billion.

In July 2020, Europe's second-highest court ruled that the Government didn’t give Apple any State Aid and the accounts refer to the European Commission appealing that decision to the European Court of Justice.

A note attached to the accounts states that Apple may request approval from the Irish Minister for Finance “to reduce the recovery amount for certain taxes paid to other countries”.

The note states that as of September 24th last, the adjusted recovery amount was €12.7 billion, excluding interest.

The €12.7 billion plus interest is funded into escrow where it will remain restricted from general use pending the conclusion of all legal proceedings.