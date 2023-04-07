Man who died after being struck by bus in Longford named

Olivia Kelleher

A 19-year-old man who lost his life after being struck by a bus on Convent Road in Longford town on Thursday has been named locally as Martin McDonnell.

Mr McDonnell was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardai and emergency services had rushed to the area in the aftermath of the collision which occurred at 6.15pm yesterday.

The scene was cordoned off pending a full Garda Forensic Collision investigation.

This is the second tragedy to befall the McDonnell family in recent years. Ciaran McDonnell, the 23-year-old brother of Martin, died on New Year’s Day in 2022.

The car he was driving was found partially submerged in water off the main road between Granard and Ballinalee at Clonfin in Longford.

Martin McDonnell spoke at the funeral of his brother at St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford on January 6th, 2022. He told mourners that their hearts were “broken in to pieces" following the loss of Ciaran.

“You were one of a kind, and you were my best friend. You are my hero and I will always love you. You were simply the best. You will be missed, and you will always be in our hearts.”

Meanwhile, the body of Martin McDonnell was taken to the mortuary at Mullingar Regional Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or who could possibly have video footage (including dash-cam footage) are asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.