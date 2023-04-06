Some sex offenders will wear electronic tags under new law

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 20:07

Laws that would see some sex offenders wearing electronic tags are set to come into place later this year.

The Sex Offenders Bill was signed into law on Wednesday by President Michael D Higgins. The legislation carries stricter regulations for convicted offenders.

It includes extending the length of time they have to register with local gardaí, and could see their information become public in some circumstances.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris said the legislation will be enacted later this month.

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said the law will only be effective if there are resources to back it up.

"It may be useful in some cases where there may be a particular risk requiring somebody to stay away from a school which is a fairly common reason.

"This is also a case where we are going to need to be satisfied that in addition to putting the tags on people that there are resources there for the gardaí to monitor that."

