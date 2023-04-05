Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 10:38

Ireland's neutrality to be debated at four-day forum

James Cox

Ireland's neutrality will be debated at a forum on our place in the world this summer.

Prompted by the invasion of Ukraine, the four-day event in Cork, Galway and Dublin, aims to deliver a greater understanding of the threats Ireland faces in the 21st century.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will tell his Cabinet colleagues today the forum in June will hear from experts in foreign policy and the military along with members of the public.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet and Dáil will be asked to approve sending a naval vessel to take part in an EU security mission.

Operation Irini is tasked with preventing illegal arms imports into Libya and illicit petrol exports out of the country as well as targeting human trafficking.

The Defence Forces vessel would be sent on the posting for seven weeks in June and July of this year.

russiadublincorkmicheal martinukrainegalwaycabinetirelanddefence forcesforumneutralitywar in ukraine
