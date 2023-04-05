Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in west Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating after a woman's body was found in west Dublin.

The remains of this woman in her 60s were found in a house in Carpenterstown at around 10am on Tuesday morning.

Her body has been taken to the city morgue where a postmortem will take place later today.

Gardaí say they're investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery and the results of the postmortem will determine the course of their investigation.

Door to door inquiries will take place as gardaí try and establish when the woman was last seen alive.