Anne Lucey

A man who was socialising in Killarney and went to sleep in a skip had a lucky escape when refuse collectors spotted him before emptying the skip.

The refuse collectors were unloading the skip at around 7am in New Street, Killarney when they spotted the sleeping man who is understood to be living in Co Cork.

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry for examination but is not thought to has suffered major injuries.

Gardaí and Fire Services attended the scene.