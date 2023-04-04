Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 07:41

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

All the stories from the day's national papers
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Donald Trump's indictment, eviction fears and consumers missing out by not shopping around are some of the stories on Tuesday's front pages.

Both The Irish Times and Irish Examiner lead with an image of former US preisdent Donald Trump as he is expected to surrender to police in New York on Tuesday when he will be formally charged relating to 2016 hush money payments.

The papers also cover research conducted by the ESRI which found large portions of banking customers may be missing out on the best deals by not getting comparisons from other lenders.

Meanwhile, The Echo reports on a rejected debate at a meeting of Cork City Council on the eviction ban.

The Irish Independent reports on figures released by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) on Monday, following the end of the eviction ban on Saturday, warning that over 7,000 households may lose their homes over the next three months.

The Irish Daily Star reads: 'My Army Rape Hell', reporting the story of a former soldier, while the Irish Daily Mirror covers the upcoming visit of US president Joe Biden.

In Britain, the sentencing of gunman Thomas Cashman for the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel dominates the front pages.

Cashman was sentenced in his absence to a minimum of 42 years in jail after he refused to attend the hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

The Daily Mirror compares the bravery of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel with the “cowardice of a killer” while Metro brands Cashman as “gutless” for refusing to face his victim’s family.

Ms Korbel’s words feature on the front of The Independent as she asked: “How could he keep shooting after hearing her terrified screams?”

And the Daily Mail also quotes the grieving mother, who said Olivia’s death has left a “hole in our lives”.

The Daily Express simply says “Life for Olivia’s life”.

Elsewhere, the death of former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson is on the front of the Daily Telegraph, who call him “Thatcher’s tax slasher”.

The Times features a picture of Mr Lawson as it leads on an interview with opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, who insists he will be “completely ruthless” in his quest for power.

TV presenter Phillip Schofield features on the front of The Sun with his reaction to the conviction of his brother Timothy on sexual abuse charges.

The i warns of delays caused by strikes by passport workers hitting people’s summer holidays.

The Guardian features “turmoil” within the CBI following claims of sexual misconduct against senior management.

The Financial Times concentrates on EY being banned from German audit work for two years following its work for collapsed payments group Wirecard.

More in this section

Good Friday Agreement document goes on display in Belfast Good Friday Agreement document goes on display in Belfast
Dublin landlord evicts tenants to put apartments on Airbnb Dublin landlord evicts tenants to put apartments on Airbnb
Gerry Adams: Give DUP ‘wee bit of space’ over return to powersharing Gerry Adams: Give DUP ‘wee bit of space’ over return to powersharing
irish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesfinancial timesindependentdaily mailmetrodaily expressdaily mirrordaily starirish daily starirish daily mirrorirish daily mailthe echothe telegraphirish daily sun
Almost half of mortgage holders did not compare offers – survey

Almost half of mortgage holders did not compare offers – survey

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more