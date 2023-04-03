Covid vaccine uptake among children less than 25% in over two thirds of local areas

The completion rate of the primary course of vaccination for Covid-19 among 5 to 11-year-olds was less than 50 per cent in all but one Local Electoral Area (LEA), figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have shown.

The data shows that completion rates across the State's 166 LEAs was generally low, with just Stillorgan in Dublin noting a rate above the half-way mark, at 55.5 per cent. Overall, 133 LEAs had rates of less than 25 per cent.

The research notes that primary courses differed depending on the type of vaccine, as some required just one dose (Janssen), while others required two (Pfizer/BioNTech and Astrazeneca).

Children aged 5-11 were only offered Pfizer vaccines (with a lower dosage than that given to adults), therefore children in this category required two jabs to complete their primary course. Booster vaccines were not offered to this cohort, unless the child had a weak immune system.

Buncrana in Co Donegal had the lowest primary course completion rate among those aged 5-11, at just 4 per cent, followed closely by neighbours Carndonagh.

Eleven LEAs had completion rates of under 10 per cent for this cohort, six of which were in Co Donegal.

On the other end of the scale, just four LEAs had a rate in excess of 40 per cent, all of which were in Dublin, namely: Clontarf, Glencullen-Sandyford, Blackrock and Stillorgan.

The CSO also examined vaccine uptake by sector, finding those working in accommodation & food services had the highest rate of non-completion of the primary course of vaccination at 28 per cent.

In contrast, public administration & defence workers and those working in healthcare settings had the lowest rate of non-completion of the primary course (each 1 per cent), with the latter also noting the highest uptake rate for the first booster jab (69 per cent).

The figures also showed that the uptake of the third booster was highest in Dublin's Rathfarnham-Templeogue LEA (16 per cent) but lowest in nearby Blanchardstown-Mulhuddard (2 per cent).