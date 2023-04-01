Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 09:27

Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €1.36 million

It is part of Revenue's ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs
James Cox

Two men were arrested after gardaí seized cannabis worth €1.36 million in searches in Dublin and Meath on Friday.

Revenue officers seized approximately 67.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.36 million.

Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, as well as drug units in both counties were involved in the seizure.

It is part of Revenue's ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

The men - who are in their 30s and 40s - are being held at a garda station in north Dublin.

Separately, in Cork, two men are being questioned following the seizure of over €70,000 of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.

Gardaí apprehended the men after stopping a vehicle on Redemption Road in the city shortly before 6.30pm on Friday evening.

Around €63,000 of heroin and €8,000 of crack cocaine was seized during the operation.

The men - who are in their 20s and 30s - are currently detained at a garda station in Cork.

