Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 09:35

Gardaí seize AK-47 and cannabis worth €12,000 in Finglas

During the operation, an AK-47 was located at the scene along with cannabis valued at approximately €12,000
James Cox

Gardaí seized a firearm during the course of a search in the Finglas area of Dublin on Friday evening.

The search operation was carried out by the District Drugs Unit in Finglas with assistance from a number of local units.

The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.

No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

