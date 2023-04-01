Gardaí seize AK-47 and cannabis worth €12,000 in Finglas

James Cox

Gardaí seized a firearm during the course of a search in the Finglas area of Dublin on Friday evening.

The search operation was carried out by the District Drugs Unit in Finglas with assistance from a number of local units.

During the operation, an AK-47 was located at the scene along with cannabis valued at approximately €12,000.

The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.

No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.